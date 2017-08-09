Spotify Comes to Xbox One Today

The rumors were true, gamers: Spotify has finally arrived on Xbox One.

The new interface focuses on a custom home screen that users can create themselves, which is a good way to hopefully help make that initial launch screen you find when you boot up your console more personally relevant. The announcement follows weeks of rumors, and a near two-year lag since the got access to the music streaming service back in 2015.

Similarly to how Spotify works on PS4, Microsoft says the Xbox One version of the app will be able to function in the background, pumping out the jams without taking up any precious screen real estate. Players can also use it to stream their game audio over the web or choose to have system wide audio shared for those who do commentary while playing games. The team has worked hard, and we hope you enjoy these latest updates to your Xbox One experience!

Browse playlists from different genres and moods.

First and foremost, the upcoming update will completely overhaul the Home screen on the Xbox One dashboard once again, putting an emphasis on personalization.

Spotify has today (August 8) announced that the service will be made available on Xbox One in 34 markets around the world.

Tip: If the game allows, you can disable in-game music for the best Spotify experience.

These changes are not the only things that Xbox One gamers can look forward to though, as more new features are in the pipeline as the launch of the Xbox One X draws nearer.

The very next question you’ll have is about how to control the volume of Spotify vs your in-game sounds, that’s handled by a simple slider in the guide which is actually a pretty convenient and easily accessible method.