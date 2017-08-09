Spotify has Finally Arrived on Xbox One for Free and Premium Members

After a long wait, Windows users on both PC, tablets, and now the Xbox One console can use the popular Spotify music service on their devices. “And of course, don’t forget to tell us what you think”. Beyond the Xbox One, Microsoft is also making easier to enable and disable Game Mode on Windows 10 by putting a switch on the Game bar. Although Microsoft would rather players use its own Groove platform, the company has collaborated with Spotify to ensure the app offers the best possible experience.

The previous major Xbox One interface design sped things up for the console’s OS and moved things around while adding some missing features, but it still was nonsensical in its design in where buttons are laid out and how many steps it can take to accomplish simple tasks.

Spotify is now available to download onto your Xbox One console across 34 global markets.

The app is free to use and download, although you can pay to become a Premium Spotify user that allows you to bypass all of the ads.

You also dont have to control Spotify from your console if you dont want to. You will however still need to enter the Settings and Audio options of each game and kill and music volume of in-game music.

The big difference between the services, which is a huge draw for many, is that Spotify has a Family Plan for $14.99 per month that can be shared with five family members at the same address. For example, games added by the user to the home screen will also pull in content such as an Activity Feed post from its developer, suggested Achievements, and many more.

Your music should now be handed off to your Xbox One.