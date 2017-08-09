Spotify is bringing background music to the Xbox One

It was confirmed over the weekend that Spotify had developed a dedicated app for the Xbox One which would be out in the near future.

Spotify Connect will enable users to control the music that’s being played on their console with a smartphone, laptop or tablet. In addition to being able to play music on the Xbox One, users will also be able to use Spotify on their mobile devices to control the music that’s being played on their Xbox which is very handy.

Signs of the app’s imminent arrival were spotted earlier in the week, with Microsoft’s own Major Nelson seen testing the music service.

Its absence was felt most when Spotify first launched on PlayStation 4 two years ago (especially when Microsoft was still pushing its first-party music store), and it’s since been a lingering point of contention between the two consoles.

Usefully, you don’t need to be in front of your TV – with controller in hand – to actually manage playback.

You can get Spotify's app for the Xbox One from the Windows Store shortly in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. Starting today, Xbox One owners can get the Spotify app on their consoles.