Stay at President Trump’s childhood home on Airbnb

The house features numerous Trump-related items such as pictures of the commander-in-chief and his quotes hung on the walls. Oh, and the President will not be joining you between the sheets. For $725 a night, you could stay in President Trump’s childhood home.

The home, located in Queens, New York, can be rented out on Airbnb for up to 20 people.

The place can only be rented as a whole at 725 US dollars a night or 13,296 dollars per month.

Take the history out of it and that price isn’t bad – at all.

The property is just short walk away from train access into New York City – a place where Donald Trump built his business and today has an unavoidable presence in the form of his gilded Trump Tower.

To book, or see images, follow this link.

Misha Hagani, the principal of Paramount Realty USA, which auctioned off the home for $2.14 million to an unnamed buyer in March, confirmed the authenticity of the Airbnb post.

Trump lived in the house from the time he was born, in 1946, until he was about 4 years old, according to Hagani. It has five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 15 beds and two sofa beds. Yes, users can now stay in the president’s childhood home.

There is a giant cut out of Donald in the Living Room, he is a great companion for watching Fox News late into the night …

Pets and parties are banned, but breakfast is provided.