Stocks fall on Trump’s North Korea warning; dollar up after data

The statement came hours after several news outlets, citing internal USA intelligence assessments, reported that Kim Jong-un’s regime has successfully made a nuclear warhead small enough to fit inside its missiles, an advancement that was reached sooner than military experts had predicted-and one that added to concerns that North Korea could be capable of building a nuclear-armed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that could potentially reach the United States.

President Donald Trump faced criticism from lawmakers in both parties on Tuesday after warning that North Korea would “face fire and fury like the world has never seen” if Pyongyang keeps threatening the United States. Seoul’s 10 million residents live just 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of the border – well within North Korea’s artillery range.

New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English says President Donald Trump’s comments about North Korea are “not helpful” in an environment that is “very tense”. “You have to do that first”, he said. They should be excused for concluding that this is no longer the case.

While North Korea’s neighbors are used to the saber rattling – Pyongyang once threatened to turn the South Korean capital Seoul into a “sea of fire” – they are less familiar with similarly heated comments emanating from the US side.

The United States has 28,500 troops in South Korea to guard against the North Korean threat.

Pyongyang launched its second ICBM in late July in a test that demonstrated the potential to reach the US.

“If not kept well under control, this verbal spat could turn into a military clash”, he said, adding that China should dispatch diplomats to engage in shuttle diplomacy to bring the sides to the negotiating table.

North Korea said the sanctions infringed its sovereignty and it was ready to give Washington a “severe lesson” with its strategic nuclear force in response to any USA military action.

Speaking at the ASEAN Regional Forum on Monday, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho blamed the USA for the current situation on the Korean Peninsula and said Pyongyang’s “possession of nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles is a legitimate option for self-defense in the face of a clear and real nuclear threat posed by the United States”, according to a statement.

European bourses also looked set to open lower across the board, with Eurostoxx 50 futures already down 0.7 percent in early trade.

According to a new CBS News poll only a third of those surveyed having confidence in Trump’s ability to handle the situation with North Korea.

Spokeswoman Catherine Ray says “a lasting peace and denuclearization of the Korean peninsula must be achieved through peaceful means”.

“This will force Tillerson to be a bit more visible”, Schuster said of comments by Trump on Tuesday that North Korea will see the US’s “fire and fury”.

“I don’t believe they have the capability to do so yet, and besides, why would they want to commit suicide by attacking a remote target like Guam?” he said. “The real threat is stumbling into an inadvertent nuclear war on the Korean Peninsula by misunderstanding or miscalculation. It’s time to tone down the rhetoric”.

But North Korea warned in a separate KCNA report on Wednesday that it was looking beyond Guam and would hit the United States mainland with preemptive strikes, with the use of nuclear weapons, should there be any sign the United States planned to strike North Korea first.

Carl Schuster, a former director of operations at the US Pacific Command’s Joint Intelligence Center, said there should be even more US firepower.

Hertling says a couple of weeks of airstrikes would be needed to take out that artillery.