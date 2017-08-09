Stomach bug knocks Makwala out of 400 final at worlds

“The IAAF is very sorry that the hard work and talent of Isaac Makwala won’t be on display tonight but we have to think of the welfare of all athletes”, world athletics’ governing body said in a statement.

Van Niekerk’s victory will be hot on the heels of the long jump gold and bronze medals won by South Africans Luvo Manyonga and Ruswahl Samaai, respectively, on Saturday night.

The IAAF recommended Makwala be quarantined for 48 hours after he was hit with the illness, usually brought on by a bacterial or viral stomach bug and which causes diarrhoea and vomiting, on Monday (August 7).

Allyson Felix competes in the 400-meter semifinals in London, where the athletes’ hotel has been struck by a norovirus outbreak.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo is also bidding for a double having made the final of the 400m and she had no trouble in booking her place in the semi-finals. “I’m used to the lactic [acid in my legs] but I need a few minutes to recover from that effort and I’ll be fine”, said Van Niekerk.

He was given the opportunity to run by himself on Wednesday evening, 25 minutes before the official start to the day six schedule, and had to finish in 20.53 seconds or quicker to advance to the semi-finals later in the evening.

The athlete – who had posted the quickest 200m time of the season (19.77 seconds) coming into these championships – had said on his Facebook page Tuesday that he was a victim of a “government trap”.

The IAAF rebutted these accusations by claiming that they had communicated the decision to the BAA and were merely following the regulations laid out by Public Health England (PHE).

“Isaac has been denied entry to the stadium and has been taken back to the hotel where the team stays“, Botswana national sports commission chief executive Falcon Sedimo told the BBC.

Speaking on the BBC, 400m legend Michael Johnson was critical of the IAAF, saying the organization had “got it horribly wrong“.

Andrew Lichtenthal, the team doctor at the German Athletics Association (DLV), said he fully supported the IAAF’s stance on quarantining athletes.

Ireland’s Thomas Barr withdrew from the 400m semifinals, while German and Canadian athletes also staying at The Tower Hotel near Tower Bridge were affected too.

Conseslus Kipruto followed up his 3000m steeplechase triumph at Rio 2016 by taking the gold dethroning four-time defending champion Ezekiel Kemboi, who had previously said he would retire after his tilt in London.

“A copy of this medical record was given to a member of the Botswana team medical staff following the examination“.