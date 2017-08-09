Stomach upsets hit a number of teams at London worlds

Makwala entered the championships as the main competition for South Africa’s Wayde van Niekerk in both the 400m and 200m.

Van Niekerk was so comfortable, he even slowed down as he approached the line, as he added to his Olympic title from Rio.

Ths time around Van Niekerk will have Lane 6, with second favourite, Botswana’s Isaac Makwala (21/5) outside him in Lane 7, with the Bahamas’ Steven Gardiner, in Lane 4, on offer at 7/1.

Makwala told ITV News: “They said I had food poisoning – which I don’t have. I wanted to smile, and I am smiling”, Palframan said.

“It’s totally different to a year ago where we had Usain and Elaine winning, which I used to propel me”, McLeod said. “This is bad. Sometimes I feel heartbroken”.

Makwala claimed had he been British he would have been permitted to compete.

“Let’s hope they will allow me to run my final”, Makwala wrote.

“I arrived at the stadium today ready to run but I found a trap set there … and was denied entrance (Government order by the way not IAAF)”, he said later in a message to his fans on Facebook. I’m pretty sure I’ll be in the mix with these guys.

While Barr is one of the more-high profile names to be affected, The Guardian have revealed that around 30 athletes have been struck by the illness.

“As per United Kingdom health regulations, it was requested that he be quarantined in his room for 48 hours, a period which ends at 14:00hrs tomorrow (August 9)”.

“A lot can not go your way in a final, so to come out with a bronze is awesome”, Semenya said. Earlier in 2017, Makwala became the only person in history to run sub-44 in the 400m and sub-20 in the 200m on the same day.

The sprinter pulled out of Monday’s 200-metre heats, and is was one of the favourites in the 400-metres before the Championship began.

On a night when Britain’s Kyle Langford continued the series of near-misses for the host nation by finishing an agonising 0.04secs off an 800m bronze, the row over Makwala’s exclusion saw a bitter exchange of words between his Botswanan team and the IAAF medical team.

“A copy of this medical record was given to a member of the Botswana team medical staff following the examination”. Isaac was in the tent. It could have been any one of us. But about five hours before the 400-meter final, the IAAF announced he was pulling out of the race.

Several German and Canadian athletes staying at the Tower Hotel fell ill last week.

Investigations carried out in conjunction with health officers and the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) have concluded that The Tower Hotel, near Tower Bridge “was not the source of the illness”.

“We have followed strict hygiene protocol, ensuring that those affected are not in contact with other guests and all public areas have been thoroughly sanitised”.