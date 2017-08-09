Study finds more young, white people developing and dying from colorectal cancer

Center officials are calling for people to take the results into consideration when receiving cancer treatment to gauge the characteristics of each hospital, while stressing they do not indicate which hospitals are the best.

Among blacks, however, colon cancer deaths declined among every age group. “This suggests that the obesity epidemic is probably not wholly responsible for the increase in disease”. “It’s not just detection of disease that was there and that we’re catching it earlier”.

This surge in colorectal cancer deaths was particularly surprising since, for decades, screening has been recommended for those 50 years old and up.

In a separate study, the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) noted that “young age is believed to be a risk factor for hereditary or familial non-polyposis colorectal cancer”. The analysis included 242,637 people ages 20 to 54 who died from CRC between 1970 and 2014. The rise was confined to white individuals according to the report, which appears in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Another striking finding was that the trend is being driven by increases in colorectal deaths among white men and women.

Death rates also increased 0.9 percent per year for white people aged 50 to 54 years old since 2005.

At first, they saw a decline in mortality rates for 20-54-year-olds between 1970 and 2004.

In white individuals, death rates increased from 3.6 per 100,000 in 2004 to 4.1 in 2014.

Whites in their 40s saw deaths from colon cancer jump nearly 2 percent annually from 2005 to 2014.

These findings are consistent with an increase in the number of whites getting diagnosed with colorectal cancer, but not blacks.

According to the scientists, ” this racial disparity does not coincide with the trends of major risks, such as obesity, which increases in all groups of the american population”, they say.

So what’s going on?

“It’s quite perplexing. It’s not understood why this is happening, and that makes it even more concerning”, said lead author Rebecca Siegel, strategic director of surveillance information services for the American Cancer Society.

“We’re learning more and more all the time about how important the balance of the microbiome is, particularly in the colon and how that relates to health”, Siegal said.

The new research comes six months after Siegel’s previous study, which found that Millennials – those born between 1980 and 1995 – are four times more likely to develop rectal tumors stemming from the large intestine compared to those born around 1950.

“What’s disturbing is that colon cancer is detectable and curable when detected early”, said Dr. Darrell Gray, of the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Know the symptoms. Persistent bleeding from the rectum or in the stool, cramping and change in bowel habits are the most common symptoms associated with colorectal cancer.

“This indicates that the increase in incidence is not exclusively due to more colonoscopy use and increased detection, but a true increase in disease occurrence that is of sufficient magnitude to outweigh improvements in survival that have occurred in all age groups because of better treatment”, Siegel said.