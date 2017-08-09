Supreme Court Judge Insists Government Must Provide Legal Clarity On Brexit

“That’s why he said ‘don’t blame us when we have to carry out this interpretive role.’ It’s not clear to him what Parliament is asking the judiciary to do”. Commentators like the Financial Times say that May has an “unhelpful obsession” (paywall) with removing Britain from the ECJ’s jurisdiction, as part of her mission to “take back control” of the country’s laws.

Britain has begun the long and complicated process of disentangling United Kingdom legislation from more than 40 years of European Union lawmaking, however the government has said the British courts might still take note of ECJ rulings after the country has left the bloc. Britain’s most senior judge, who steps down next month, was very clear about his own answer: “If the United Kingdom parliament says we should take into account decisions of the ECJ then we will do so”.

“If it says we shouldn’t then we won’t”.

“However, we want to provide maximum certainty so the Repeal Bill will ensure that for future cases, United Kingdom courts continue to interpret EU-derived law using the ECJ’s case law, as it exists on the day we leave the European Union”, she said. In essence, this means the decision to take account of the ECJ is up to the United Kingdom courts. Koen Lenaerts, the president of the European Court of Justice, suggested over the weekend that the European Free Trade Association (Efta) court, a separate tribunal, might be the answer.

As guidance to the judges, that formulation is neither as daft or as buck-passing as it may look. That requires completely leaving the single market, which is exactly what the government wants to do, as detailed by prime minister Theresa May and the government’s Repeal Bill.