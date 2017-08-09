Swipe to launch 10 smartphones this year

This phone is equipped with 13MP rear camera with LED flash and also house 5MP front-facing camera.

On the specifications front, this phone sports a 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display.

The company has rolled out two new devices today – Elite VR and Konnect Star 2017 – priced at Rs 4,499 and Rs 3,333, respectively. This phone is packed with 3000mAh battery. “All it takes today is Swipe ELITE VR bundled with VR lens”, Swipe founder and CEO Shripal Gandhi said. It measures 155.6×76.6×9.3mm. Under the hood, the device is powered by a 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor coupled with Mali-T720 image processing unit (GPU) to handle the graphics. On the front, it comes with 5MP sensor.

Even the 8GB internal storage is unjustified since the user only gets to use around an estimated 5GB.

There are a lot of color options to choose. Both the phones Swipe Elite VR, Koonect Star 2017 Supports 4G Volte Connectivity.

From the connectivity front, we have the Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0 and Global Positioning System. The smartphone is available in red, grey, black, and gold colours. Swipe has stuck to the Android Marshmallow version 6 as the operating system, instead of trying out the latest Nougat, which most smartphones seem to have moved to, at least in the last couple of months. The ShopClues offers on the smartphone include 10% instant discount on Kotak Credit Cards and Standard Chartered bank Debit & Credit Cards, 15% SuperCash via Mobikwik payment, and extra Rs. 20 off using ShopClues coupon code – “PREPAID20”. The Konnect Star 2017 is a successor to Konnect Star 2016.

As mentioned earlier, the Swipe Konnect Star 2017 is the successor to the Swipe Konnect launched previous year. It is also a dual SIM smartphone with VoLTE feature. There is a 1GHz processor and 1GB RAM. The 4-inch dual SIM device is powered with 1GB RAM and 16 GB ROM and runs on Marshmallow 6.0. The UI support 12 regional languages. It is priced at just Rs. 4,499 and comes with much better hardware than the other devices in the similar price range.