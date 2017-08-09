Tamra Judge renews vows amid drama with daughter

News, the couple, who Wednesday in June 2013, renewed their vows on Eagle Beach in Aruba.

Furthermore, she states she initially did choose her mother’s side when her parents separated. “Whether I have a child or not it does not have a bearing on doing what is right”.

Recently, Judge appeared to be making strides in her relationship with her eldest daughter.

“The reasons I left my mother’s house are that she was neglectful (leaving us at home with no food or simply ignoring us entirely), she constantly put herself first and the biggest reason was that she was mentally and emotionally abusive”, Barney wrote on Facebook.

However, Peggy has now taken to her blog to explain why she did it, saying she didn’t feel it was appropriate for Meghan to keep talking about the subject after Vicki clearly said she wanted out of the conversation. She complied but requested that Tamra does not post any of her graduation photos online as the press would likely pick it up and talk about it. She then told Barney that she hoped she would one day realize how wrong and unnecessary her post was.

The post gets more damning from there.

Sidney stressed that she doesn’t like the spotlight, but her mom would constantly mention her.

The weird scene took place as Peggy – wife of wheel tycoon Diko Sulahian – hosted the launch of a custom-designed Lamborghini, with her using her fingers to actually close Meghan’s mouth. “I wanna say thank you to @shannonbeador @oclydia @rhoc_kellyddodd (you know what you did and you all rock)”, she wrote. “Gretchen you are the biggest piece of s- I’ve ever met. Move on with your sad empty childless life and stay out of mine you thirsty wannabe”, Judge wrote about Rossi, 38. “Tamra Judge contacted us a year and a half ago to tell us her story, and we interviewed her for the documentary film, and we created a PSA with part of that interview, which you can see on our website”.

Rossi caught wind of the Facebook post and commented on the thread saying, “You have no idea how your courageous words are helping so many who have been wronged by your mother’s manipulation and lies as well.so thank you for being fearless enough to speak the truth”. #MoveOn You have NO IDEA What my family is going through or what the truth is, Nor do you care. “Your morals and strength are commendable and inspiring”.

Since this story was been written, both Sidney’s Facebook post and Tamra’s Instagram post have been removed.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Monday (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.