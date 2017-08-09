Taylor Swift in court as trial begins in groping case

He also claimed Swift had reacted immediately following her backstage encounter with Mueller, telling a member of her team, “Dude, that guy just grabbed my a**” – something she will testify about during the trial.

David Mueller told jurors at the civil trial on dueling lawsuits filed by Mueller and Swift that he and the singer-songwriter were trying to reach around one another and “our hands touched and our arms touched” during a photo opportunity he estimated lasted no more than 40 seconds.

But Baldridge, Swift’s attorney, said the pop star was sure it was Mueller who touched her. Baldridge also argued that Mueller had repeatedly changed his story and had destroyed evidence in the case leading up to trial. Mueller denies the allegation and claims Swift’s team got him fired from his job by reporting the allegation to his bosses  not the police.

She looked on with her mother at her side in the Denver courtroom as he took the stand to testify. She is seeking $1 in damages while holding Mueller responsible and “serving as an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts”, her lawsuit said. She says she wants to hold Mueller accountable and is seeking $1.

LOS ANGELES-Pop superstar Taylor Swift was in court on Monday as the trial began in a case pitting her against a DJ accused of groping her at an event. After watching testimony all day in the courtroom, Chris Cain, a 31-year-old software developer, described the he-said-she-said allegations as “really off”.

People wait in line to attend Taylor Swift’s civil case at the Alfred A. Arraj Courthouse in Denver on Tuesday.

Mr Mueller’s attorney, Gabriel McFarland, said: ‘Inappropriate touching is offensive, it’s wrong and should never be tolerated.

Taylor Swift had her hair in a bun and wore a conservative black dress with tights. Mueller sued for defamation in 2015, putting Swift, who claims she is the victim of assault, in an unusual position as defendant – but she’s also the counter-claimant, having sued Mueller for assault.

The country and western DJ is suing Swift for at least $3m (£2.3m) in order to clear his name and recover lost earnings. Per multiple sources, before the radio host was sacked from his job, he destroyed “multiple electronic devices”, including “a cellular phone, laptop, iPad, and computer”. “It’s despicable, the thing they’ve accused me of”.

That included a conversation Mueller had with his talent agent in which she told him that KYGO was discussing possibly terminating him for insubordination for not following directives from Haskell regarding a spat over a possible new female cohost the station was pondering hiring to shore up Mueller’s morning show. Mueller was sacked two days after the allegations by his local employer, radio station KYGO.