Teen Titan Starfire Joins the Injustice 2 Roster – Download Today

Starfire was already known to be the final DLC character to be added to Injustice 2 from the first Fighter Pack. Who is Starfire? Her true identity is Koriand’r princess of Tamaran and features as a prominent member of DC’s Teen Titans.

Able to chuck around celestial projectiles, Starfire can also use her flight ability to evade attacks and conjure deadly weapons out of pure energy.

The above video shows off her skill sets as well as some of the shaders available, one of which transforms her into her evil sister, Blackfire.

Owners of the Ultimate Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition, Ultimate Pack, or Fighter Pack 1 can unlock Starfire starting today.

More information on the next 3 characters for Fighter Pack 2 should be available in the coming weeks, with the next character expected to land in September.

The developers made it clear that Starfire is a novice character who has a smaller moveset compared to others, and her moves are described as being more straightforward.

KitGuru Says: Starfire is sure to please a lot of DC fans out there, so long as they don’t roll with the New 52 version…

You can check out our Starfire character breakdown recap from the most recent Watchtower stream for more info on how the character plays.

Injustice 2 is available on PS4 and Xbox One.