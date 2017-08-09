‘The Bachelorette’ Season Finale Ends With an Engagement

That is a season high for the series, though the finale was down from Season 12 (2.3, 8.1 million).

So apparently Rachel Lindsay is really committing to this whole “being in love with Bryan” thing for the time being.

In an intense reunion during the live “Bachelorette” special, Kraus confronted Lindsay, telling her that he still had feelings for her. You can just see the pain in Peter’s face and it looks like he tried to reach out to her after filming but she wasn’t having it.

“The Bachelorette” Season 3 has officially closed after the lengthy 3-hour finale that took place last night on ABC. It’s nearly like the story of a woman being so madly in love with a man that goes away for a while so she picks the other guy in her life that loves her but can’t satisfy her heart like the first guy can.

“There were no arguments, so that’s not really interesting TV”, he told THR. Now fans are anxious Peter may be out of the running as the next Bachelor. “I just hope you feel the same”. Peter comes out and it was weird right away, it nearly seemed like they were gonna say, we worked it out and we’re together but you quickly realize that isn’t the case.

Abasolo proposed to Lindsay twice during the “The Bachelorette” 2017. “Probably week four, five, we were like, ‘Yeah, he’s going to be in the final two'”.

At this time, the couple is spending time in each other’s hometown. Peter’s position that he wasn’t comfortable proposing marriage after dating someone for a few weeks on a TV show makes flawless sense. [.] I think you saw the essence of Peter in that breakup. Bryan again talks about how much he loves her and they close the door behind them. “You know I’m direct!”

Perhaps Rachel was right. He’s a good fit and they seem very happy. It’s not like he can’t find a girl on his own. You hear me say he was the most steady and confident man in the house.

“As of right now, am I thinking about it?”

As for Kraus, he also spoke with reporters on Tuesday and said he is still processing his thoughts about taking the Bachelor leap. “At the end, it was not tough for me”, Lindsay tells the mag. “I don’t think she settled”. In this one instance, I couldn’t. Reality shows, as we all know in our collective heart of hearts, have a significantly-less-than-sterling track record when it comes to generating deep and lasting love – so Peter’s hesitations when it comes to popping the question (as I’ve said previously) make ideal sense to my ears.

Bigger added that had Peter Kraus not been in the picture, The Bachelorette’s top two would have been very different.