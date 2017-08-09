The Coen Brothers Are Coming To Netflix With New Series

One day after announcing a deal with David Letterman for a new talk series set for 2018, Netflix has made yet another splash. The filmmaking duo, who have avoided unconventional release methods for years now (though Netflix is so powerful it can’t really be considered unconventional anymore), are officially joining the streaming platform, creating a Western anthology series for it titled The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

Presumably, Netflix will release all six stories at the same time, and I’m curious to see if they’re each an hour in length or if, as was previously reported, this is more like a feature-length omnibus where each tale could be its own film.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is the first TV series from the Coen Brothers, though FX’s Fargo is based on their 1996 movie of the same name. It’s produced in part with Annapuma Television, while the brothers have the writing, directing, and EP credits.

“We are streaming motherf***ers!” the brothers say in a statement. Tim Blake Nelson (“O Brother, Where Art Thou?“) will play the title character.

“The Coens are visionary directors, masterful storytellers, and colorful linguists”, said Cindy Holland, Netflix’s Vice President of Original Content. “We are thrilled for Netflix to become home to the full range of their talents”. The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is an Annapurna Television production and will premiere in 2018.