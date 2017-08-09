THE GIFTED: “Family Is The Ultimate Power” In New Teaser Trailer

If you were wondering, The Gifted, Fox’s collaboration with Marvel Television, will jump feet first into the X-Men mythology. “That’s not like ‘The X-Men are gone and we’re never going to deal with it, ‘” showrunner Matt Nix told journalists at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Los Angeles.

“In our world, one of the things we’ll be unpacking is the specific relationship of this group of characters to the X-Men”, Nix said, as reported by Variety. They were, however, keen to know to what degree the series will be tied to the X-Men movies. It’s a huge deal to these guys. It is a very large spread, huge number of characters that are mutants and live within this world.

The action-adventure series-hailing from Marvel Television, Nix and director Bryan Singer-follows a suburban couple whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. Creator and sho runner Matt Nix announced at the end of the panel that a recognizable mutant from the X-Men comics will appear in the second episode of the series.

We’ve also got a sneak peek for you. The mutants in the network – ECLIPSE / MARCOS DIAZ (Sean Teale, “Reign”), BLINK / CLARICE FONG (Jamie Chung, GOTHAM), POLARIS / LORNA DANE (Emma Dumont, “Aquarius”) and THUNDERBIRD / JOHN PROUDSTAR (Blair Redford, “Satisfaction”) – are dealing with their own issues. “The X-Men are gone and that’s not a dodge”.

Actor Stephen Moyer offered about his character, who in the pilot officially works separating out mutants in society, “Reed starts this journey believing he is doing the right thing and enforcing this worldview in the right way for the good of society, and for the good of those who can’t control their powers”. “One of the things we were really thinking about was how to make this original”. None, technically, but they could be helpful in understanding the world view of the mutants you’ll meet in The Gifted.

“There’s not going to be a situation where the movies are driving the television show or the television show is driving the movies”, Nix says.

The installments have ranged wildly in quality, with “Days of Future Past” receiving nearly universally glowing reviews while “Origins” was hammered by the critics. REED (Stephen Moyer, SHOTS FIRED, “True Blood“) and CAITLIN (Amy Acker, “Person of Interest”) STRUCKER are typical middle-class parents dealing with the realities of raising a family. The X-Men are gone and now we know that the lack of the heroic team is one of the main mysteries of the series. When I looked at the comics, I looked at more obscure runs like District X.

The Gifted premieres Monday, Oct. 2 at 9/8c.

Dark Phoenix dominating headlines left, right, and center, you’d be forgiven for letting The Gifted slip off your radar.