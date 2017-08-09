The Hoff Goes Off In New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol

Star-Lord has just gifted Kraglin with Yondu’s prized arrow, so the latter offers to teach Peter Quill about his new Zune.

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 arriving on Blu-ray this month, our own Steve Weintraub sat down for a chat with Gunn yesterday and got a couple updates on plans for the third film and how the writing process is going.

At the end of the second ‘Guardians.’ movie, the post-credit sequence introduced a new team including Starhawk (Sylvester Stallone), Aleta Ogord (Michelle Yeoh), Charlie-27 (Ving Rhames), Krugarr and Mainframe (voiced by Miley Cyrus). Iron Man brought his ACDC fandom into The Avengers, so Star Lord might be jamming to Thin Lizzie or that angry lady named Alice Cooper while fighting Thanos.

Gunn teased a full music video for the soundtrack tune back in July, when details of the Blu-ray release were revealed, even providing a psychedelic poster for promoting David Hasselhoff and The Sneepers’ sizzling pop remix. Be prepared for Sandstorm by Darude, or R. Kelly’s I Believe I Can Fly.

It really is a spectacle that needs to be seen.

Nothing is off the table now, and we can only hope that Gunn uses his powers responsibly.

Gunn, who helmed the first two movies, said: “Those scripts are already in the works”.

Our much-loved Guardians of the Galaxy actors are sporting insane costumes while dancing along to a whacky space-themed disco tune.