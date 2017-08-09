The channel itself is called Tips from the Wild, and launching the game through it will get you some free items.

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild receives a new News Channel where players can obtain in-game items.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is arguably the best game launch this year, with the game getting outstanding review scores across the board.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild relies a lot more on consumable items than previous games in the series, so if you’re running low, you might be wondering where you can turn to for a pick-me-up or three.

According to the update page, some items may be unobtainable depending on your location and progress through the game.

So, huh. No specificity as to what items will be available, though if I had to hazard a guess I’d go with, “Nothing you can’t already get from amiibo”.

The update has also fixed an issue in the first DLC expansion, The Master Trials, in which defeating certain enemies would not count toward your completion rate.

◦This channel is expected to open on 8/9/2017.

Hopefully Nintendo will keep allowing this in future Tips from the Wild posts, but they may remove this exploit in an update.

There were also various fixes to improve gameplay in the patch.