The original Rhinestone Cowboy Glen Campbell dies aged 81

Country star Dolly Parton issued a video statement via Twitter, saying “Well, Glen Campbell was special because he was so gifted”.

This moving between two worlds may also explain why Campbell was the first musician able to bring country music into the realm of mainstream pop.

He even toured with the Beach Boys for a short while during the mid ’60s. Among the hit songs Campbell played on were Elvis Presley’s Viva Las Vegas and the Monkees’ Daydream Believer and Last Train to Clarksville. The record made it to number three in the official United Kingdom charts.

That dichotomy was also explored in his everlasting hit, “Rhinestone Cowboy“, which Campbell later said he felt was something of a personal anthem. He hosted a TV variety show in the early 1970s and played a Texas ranger opposite John Wayne in the 1969 film “True Grit“.

As a recording artiste, Glen continued to have more success in the country than on the pop charts. Glen won the Grammy for Lifetime Achievement and is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame. Performing with a band that featured three of his children, Campbell sometimes had problems remembering lyrics but his shows were generally well received.

If one man was responsible for country music’s transformation into an all-conquering wing of the entertainment industry, it was Glen Campbell. He married Kimberly “Kim” Woollen in 1982 and their three children – Cal, Shannon and Ashley – are proficient musicians who worked in his touring band.

He made history again by sharing his Alzheimer’s diagnosis in July 2011, becoming a hero for Alzheimer’s Tennessee and the Alzheimer’s community worldwide.

“I’m Not Going to Miss You”, which was recorded with individuals from Phil Spector’s acclaimed Destroying Group band, depended on a remark that Campbell said to his co-author and maker Julian Raymond when individuals would raise his ailment. This documented challenges he and the family faced as his illness symptoms became more severe.

The veteran singer and musician, who released dozens of top 40 hit singles over the years, passed away on Tuesday following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Recently, he resided at a Nashville memory care home, unaware of his surroundings.