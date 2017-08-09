The Real And Disturbing Reason Why The Google Employee Was Fired

Damore was sacked for writing a memo entitled “Google’s Ideological Echo Chamber“, arguing that women are underrepresented in the tech field not because of bias or discrimination, but because of physiological and biological gender differences between women and men. “Thankfully, open and honest discussion with those who disagree can highlight our blind spots and help us grow, which is why I wrote this document”. “These differences aren’t just socially constructed because [for one thing] they often have clear biological causes and links to prenatal testosterone.they’re exactly what we would predict from an evolutionary psychology perspective”.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai had to step in, as the memo climbed up the ladder over at Mountain View, neighboring tech giants, and other startups.

The 3,300-word manifesto written by an engineer at Google is the latest schism in Silicon Valley.

Pichai said portions of Damore’s memo violate “our Code of Conduct and cross the line by advancing harmful gender stereotypes in our workplace”.

NOGUCHI: According to reports, Damore says he had filed a complaint with the labor board before he was sacked. Pichai called parts of the memo “offensive” and said it violated the company’s Code of Conduct.

The news service Reuters is reporting that Damore said that he was exploring all possible legal remedies and that before being fired he had submitted a charge to the US National Labor Relations Board accusing Google’s upper management of trying to shame him into silence. In short, James believes that the company should focus less on diversifying their workforce based on race and gender and more on ideological diversity (he also claimed that Google has a general liberal bias).

You can say whatever you want in a private workplace, Schwartz said, but you should “assume your employer might have something to say about it”. Under the National Labor Relations Act, you’re allowed “to engage in other concerted activities for the objective of collective bargaining or other mutual aid or protection”, which can include charged political speech.

“What made them feel like that was OK?” The fact of the matter is Google is a company.

According to the New York Times, Damore was not in a senior position as previously reported although he had been part of the infrastructure team of Google’s search division as a software engineer since 2013. “The goal of the case is to not only get Google to change its practices, but to encourage other Silicon Valley companies to change their pay practices as well“, Finberg stated.

Former Senior Google employee Yonatan Zunger, wrote that this engineer should have been fired because his memo makes it clear that Damore was a awful engineer.