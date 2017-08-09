The Third Nintendo World Championships Will Be Held In October

Producer of the game Yoshiaki Koizumi will be presenting a brand-new slice of gameplay from Mario’s latest adventure, with attendees on the Gamescom show floor able to try out the Metro Kingdom and Sand Kingdom levels for themselves.

The competitive gaming scene is massive with bigger tournaments popping up yearly with bigger prize pools, offering gamers and teams an incentive to work hard at honing their gaming skills to use against their potential opponents.

It was 25 years between the first and second Nintendo World Championships, as Nintendo brought back the mythical competition from the dead for E3 2015 to celebrate its legacy.

Nintendo on Tuesday revealed that the third Nintendo World Championships will take place on October 7 in New York City. The tournament in 2015 was a fun callback to the 1990 championships, but now that Nintendo is hosting another just two years later, this could mean that the Nintendo World Championships are here to stay. Admittedly, the game that players are tasked with playing in order to make it to The Nintendo World Championships 2017 is one that many likely wouldn’t have expected, with Mario Kart 7 for the 3DS being the game of choice in this particular instance. Qualifiers will be held in two age groups (up to 12, 13 and up) using Mario Kart 7 time trials. Likewise, the Standard Kart, Standard Wheels, and Super Glider will be used for the game as well.

In addition, the qualifier locations will also be holding demos for Super Mario Odyssey and Metroid: Samus Returns.