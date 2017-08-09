There Will Actually Be Some Female Writers Working on The X-Files

The X-Files will return on FOX, with an upgraded 10-episode Season 11. “The first episode will be mythology…there will be eight, more or less, standalone stories, and then the tenth episode will be [mythology]”, Fox Broadcasting Company President David Madden said. “The first episode will be a mythology episode, but much simpler than last season’s because we have less to catch up on”.

According to the Television Critics Association, the powers that be at FOX are intent on developing a new version of 24 that will abandon both Bauer and Carter in favor of a central plot that will have nothing to do with terrorism.

Madden added that the middle episodes could touch on the mythology but would truly be stand-alones. While we’d love answers to various long-simmering questions, we do think in general we as a collective X-Files following take the show a little bit too seriously.

The “X-Files” is finally taking steps to diversify its writing staff. “You’ll be launched into a very urgent adventure that has a lot to do with William – Mulder and Scully’s kid. The search for William will be a significant thread through this show”. You will see the Cigarette Smoking Man [William B. Davis].

She’s been a part of the franchise for a long time, in between being a script supervisor on the original show and also a director on the spin-off show The Lone Gunmen. “There will be other characters from the previous mythology that will be reprised”. “We had the responsibility to explain to the audience what had happened in the intervening seven or eight years”. We were freed from that responsibility this time around.

Madden added to a smaller group of reporters, “As well-made as I think 24: Legacy was.by telling that story in a way that was so close to the iterations people had previously seen, it begged a kind of comparison that just made people feel like, ‘Oh, it’s the same thing, and we’ve seen it, and Keifer isn’t in it.'”. It was a different experience, but we’re having a lot of fun doing it.

The women join a writing staff, which has been overwhelmingly male since the drama debuted in 1993.

Two episodes will also be directed by women: Holly Dale (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”, “Timelss” and “Smash”) and Carol Banker (“The Magicians“, “The Vampire Diaries” and “Glee”). The 2018 run will have 10 episodes, but only two will continue the X-Files mythology directly.

Terri Schwartz is Editorial Producer at IGN.