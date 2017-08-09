Tiger Woods to plead not guilty to DUI charge

Golfer Tiger Woods is expected to enter a program for first-time DUI offenders to resolve charges filed against him after police found him asleep at the wheel of his parked auto alongside a Florida road, a prosecutor said on Wednesday. More than 2,100 defendants have entered the program, and very few have committed a DUI again.

Police found Woods stopped on the side of a Palm Beach-area road in his Mercedes-Benz at about 3 a.m. on May 29.

“Attorney Douglas Duncan said in an email Tuesday to The Associated Press that Woods will not be attending the hearing in Florida, but he didn’t elaborate”.

Any plea other than not guilty requires the defendant’s attendance. “The Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office declined comment“.

Palm Beach County Assistant State Attorney Adrienne Ellis said Woods entered the plea on Wednesday (Thursday NZ Time).

Woods also had no expanation for why both of the driver’s side wheels of his vehicle were flat and why there was damage to his front and back bumpers.

A dashcam video showed Woods was unsteady on his feet, disoriented and slurring his words as he had a hard time following simple instructions sfro mteh officer attempting to give him a roadside sobriety test.

Presumably leading to Woods’ decision to forgo the program for first-time DUI defendants, he previously announced just last month that he had completed his treatment at an “out-of-state clinic” in order to help combat his use of prescription drugs. Woods told officers he was taking the painkiller Vicodin and Xanax, which treats anxiety and insomnia, to cope with his fourth back surgery in April.

He has won 79 PGA Tour victories and 14 major titles, but has not competed since February because of his back injury and is not expected to return this year. That led to revelations that he had multiple extramarital affairs and a divorce from his wife Elin Nordegren, the mother of his two children.