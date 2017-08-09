Tillerson urges Asian nations to pressure North Korea

Thai officials voiced hope ahead of a visit by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson of escaping US pressure over the size of their trade surplus with the United States as their figures point to a jump in imports, but US data shows little change.

“The best signal that North Korea could give us that they’re prepared to talk would be to stop these missile launches”, the secretary told reporters there, according to a transcript released by his department.

Many Asian countries maintain diplomatic and economic relationships with North Korea, which officials believe allows the regime to evade sanctions.

Don’s statement came hours after his discussion with Tillerson, who was on the first official visit to Thailand.

The US has also turned to Southeast Asian nations to help isolate Pyongyang, though it failed to persuade the regional bloc to bar North Korea’s top envoy from last week’s forum.

Thailand has always been one of Washington’s closest regional allies, but relations have been strained over USA criticism of Thailand’s military government for its repression of critics and failure to restore democracy.

Mr Tillerson also met over lunch with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who told him that his government will adhere to its road map to restoring civilian control in the country, under which elections are scheduled for next year.

Tillerson’s one-day visit follows a regional forum in Manila, where the former ExxonMobil CEO hailed a tough new United Nations sanctions regime on North Korea over its growing nuclear arsenal.

A spokeswoman for the State Department’s East Asia Bureau said Mr Tillerson, who will be the most senior U.S. official to visit Thailand since a 2014 coup, will discuss a broad range of issues including security, trade and investment.

President Donald Trump’s administration reset ties with Thailand after relations hit the buffers following the 2014 coup.

Tillerson told U.S. embassy staff he wanted to “grow” the relationship between America and its oldest Asian ally, “even in its ups and downs“. “The visit will provide the opportunity for both Malaysia and the United States to discuss and exchange views on a wide range of bilateral, regional and worldwide issues of mutual interest”. The trip initially was expected in late July, but no date has been set yet.

Gen Prayut is tipped to visit the USA in October, but Mr Don said it is not yet confirmed.

In addition to the Korean peninsula, the other regional issue discussed was the South China Sea territorial dispute, he added.

The US wants Thailand to “emerge as a strengthened democracy that respects and guarantees human rights and fundamental freedoms“, said embassy spokesperson Steve Castonguay.

“Lack of human rights concerns is consistent with this [Trump] administration’s foreign policy globally”, said Nigel Gould-Davies, a political science professor at Mahidol University near Bangkok.