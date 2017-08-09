Trackhawk priced, McLaren 720S underrated, 2018 Jeep Wrangler specs

The most powerful SUV ever will come at a price. Though completely ridiculous, a Jeep Grand Cherokee Hellcat variant was the most likely to be produced, and now Jeep is making that dream a reality. The pushrod eight-cylinder engine is the same unit found under the hoods of the equally powerful Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat and the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. Customers interested in securing one of the 707-horsepower Grand Cherokee Trackhawks can place an order with their local Jeep dealership starting August 10. To bring the insane SUV to a stop, it features a Brembo braking system with a distinctive yellow finish that delivers 60-0 miles per hour braking performance of 114 feet.

Jeep says that the Trackhawk can reach 60mph in 3.5 seconds and do the quarter mile in 11.6-seconds at 116 miles per hour. The Grand Cherokee Trackhawk also has a Launch Control system that optimizes its performance by coordinating the engine, transmission, driveline and suspension for consistent straight-line acceleration. Some would say that the calling price for the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is too high but the majority is blaming it on the Wrangler.

While we don’t have the full pricing for the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, we know that it has a base starting price of $85,900, which when paired with the unavoidable destination charge rises to a starting price of $86,995. This means that someone considering the Cayenne Turbo S and the Trackhawk can buy the Jeep, getting better performance in every single measure and still have enough money left over to buy a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat AND a trailer to tow it from track to track with the 707hp Grand Cherokee. Do you think Jeep went a little overboard or do you think it is worth that much?