“Evidence for a changing climate abounds, from the top of the atmosphere to the depths of the oceans”, the report outlined: “Thousands of studies conducted by tens of thousands of scientists around the world have documented changes in surface, atmospheric, and oceanic temperatures; melting glaciers; disappearing snow cover; shrinking sea ice; rising sea level; and an increase in atmospheric water vapor”.

The newly minted diplomat was quick to point out that the White House’s otherwise anti-climate change science efforts had more to do with “not [selling] out American businesses”.

“Many lines of evidence demonstrate that human activities, especially emissions of greenhouse gases, are primarily responsible for the observed climate changes in the industrial era”, the report reads in part.

She added that her organization has been concerned with how the Trump administration is engaging with science, including proposed reductions to research budgets and the stated intention to withdraw from the Paris climate accord.

One scientist cited anonymously by the Times says he and other researchers are anxious that the Trump administration, which must approve the report’s release, will suppress it. “(The report) looks like what we know about the climate with really high confidence”.

Thirteen federal agencies contributed to the report, which concludes some extreme weather events can already be attributed to climate change.

The report must be approved by 13 federal agencies by August 18.

“Just because we pulled out of the Paris accord doesn’t mean we believe in climate production”, Trump’s ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley said on NBC’s Today show.

A bigger question is whether Mr. Trump will choose to discuss the climate science report and the broader National Climate Assessment when they are finally released – or if he will play them down.

The most recent federal report on climate change in Canada appears to be a Natural Resources Canada report from 2014.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) head Scott Pruitt has argued that Congress should decide whether carbon emissions need to be regulated.

“We have a global agreement and the American people are part of this agreement in spite of Donald Trump”, he told hundreds of moviegoers at Berlin’s Zoo Palast cinema after a showing of his new film, “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power”.

A White House official said it will “withhold comment on any draft report before its scheduled release date”.

At the time it was leaked, the draft report had been completed for months and was awaiting the administration’s approval ahead of publication.

The Times was the first to report on the draft report’s conclusions. The report is in absolute variance to Trump’s administration view on increasing climate disaster, Washington Post reports.