Trump aide Gorka says no such thing as ‘lone-wolf’ attack

White House counterterrorism advisor Sebastian Gorka said in an interview Tuesday that the reason President Trump has still not commented about the bombing of a mosque in Minnesota over the weekend is because the investigation hasn’t been finalized – leaving open the possibility that the attack could have been “propagated by the left”.

“If you think that your party politics, your ideology, trumps the national security of America, that’s an indictment of you”, Gorka added.

The Saturday incident involved a makeshift bomb that was thrown through a Minneapolis mosque window right as people were preparing for morning prayers.

“We have had a series of crimes, alleged hate crimes, committed by right wing individuals in the last six months that turned out to be propagated by the left”, he continued.

Gorka defended Trump’s silence on the issue by claiming that the attack may have been a left-wing plot disguised as a hate crime.

Responding to bipartisan criticism of Trump’s bombastic rhetoric, Gorka said: “These are the moments when we have to come together as the nation and support the executive”. “So let’s wait and see and allow local authorities to provide their assessment”. So the message is very clear.

“The question of who does it is a question”. So [.] there’s a great rule, all initial reports are false, you have to check them, you have to find out who the perpetrators are.

“People fake hate crimes in the last six months with some regularity. Never happened. It’s bogus”.

Trump’s refusal to condemn the attack reflects a pattern in which he has failed to or belatedly condemned attacks by white nationalist perpetrators, yet been quick to condemn attacks in which an Islamist appeared responsible.

