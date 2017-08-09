Trump Backs Establishment Candidate in Alabama GOP Race

He says there could be a run off between Moore and Senator Luther Strange.

In a tweet around 8:30 pm, Trump stated, “Senator Luther Strange has done a great job representing the people of the Great State of Alabama”.

Odd says in a release, “Now, I’m privileged and honored to announce that President Trump has officially endorsed my campaign to represent the good people of Alabama in the Senate”.

Sen. Strange was appointed to the seat that was vacated by Jeff Sessions when he became the U.S. Attorney General. A new poll provided exclusively to Breitbart News by JMC Analytics, a Louisiana-based polling firm, shows Luther Strange tapering off in the polls as Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) surges behind him and former state Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore remains steady in first place. If nobody gets over 50 percent in the August 15 vote, the party’s nominee will be decided in a September runoff.

Other Republican candidates who will appear on Tuesday’s ballot are James Beretta, Joseph Breault, Alabama Christian Coalition President Randy Brinson, Mary Maxwell, Bryan Peeples, and State Senator Trip Pitman.

Reince Priebus, the former White House chief of staff, had been uneasy about Mr. Trump spending political capital in such a fluid campaign – especially with Mr. Brooks, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, also in the field.