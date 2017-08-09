Trump Endorses Strange in Heated Alabama Senate Race — WHOA

This latest endorsement follows a slew of other endorsements for Brooks including Sean Hannity, Mark Levin, Laura Ingraham, Ann Coulter, Students for Trump, and seven Alabama Trump delegates to the Republican National Convention. Unusual and his allies also have made Mr. Brooks’s attacks past year on Mr. Trump’s presidential campaign a centerpiece of the primary. Brooks has run ads highlighting a $2,500 donation he made to the Alabama GOP that he claims was used to help Trump’s campaign.

The poll of 500 Alabamians likely to vote in next Tuesday’s primary was conducted from August 5 to August 6-during the weekend-with a 95 percent confidence interval and a margin of error of 4.4 percent.

President Trump sent out a tweet Tuesday evening publically announcing the endorsement.

“He’s the best man for this job”, Carns said.

“I think you have to look at what he’s done since he’s been in Montgomery, and that speaks for itself”, Carns said. All we can do is say, ‘We want more.

Unusual was appointed to the Senate seat by then-Gov.

With three conservative front-runners in a state where Trump was elected by an unprecedented margin, the Alabama senate race has essentially come down to who supports the President more: Luther Strange, Mo Brooks, or Roy Moore.