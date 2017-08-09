Trump Exchanged Private Messages With Special Counsel Mueller

The exchanges were first reported by USA Today.

“He appreciates what Bob Mueller is doing”, Trump’s chief counsel John Dowd said.

Such gestures are seen as not very common. Mueller is investigating Russia’s interference in the election and possible collusion with Trump associates.

The reboot appears to be happening on several levels as Trump’s team work to prevent any additional attacks on Mueller, Comey, or other people central to the investigation, that might be perceived as attempts to obstruct the Russian Federation probe.

About reports that surfaced that Trump was considering firing Mueller, Dowd had a pointed remark to make, and claimed that firing the special counsel had “never been on the table”. “He asked me to share that with him and that’s what I’ve done”, Dowd told USA Today.

It’s interesting that Dowd referred to Trump’s messages as a “back and forth”, since Muller’s office declined to comment on the communication.

“We get along well with Bob Mueller; our communications have been constructive”, said Dowd. “But it is important that our communications remain confidential”.

The former Federal Bureau of Investigation director’s finances will likely face scrutiny from President Donald Trump’s attorneys and Trump supporters who have been looking for conflicts of interest to call into question his independence. Trump seems to think if he is friendly to someone even once, or brings them along to a rally in front of 20,000 fans in Alabama, that person owes him loyalty.

And if the special counsel interprets any of those messages as threatening to fire him if he starts digging around in parts of the Trump empire that the president believes should be off limits?