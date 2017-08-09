Trump Has Sent ‘Greetings’ to Robert Mueller

Legal scholar Alan Dershowitz told Rita Cosby of WABC Radio that, in light of special counsel Robert Mueller impaneling a grand jury for the investigation of alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russian Federation, the president has reason to be anxious.

On the matter of Comey’s dismissal, for example, Mueller could contend that Trump himself told Russian diplomats that his goal for removing Comey was to ease the pressure on him due to the Russia investigation – even though Trump had caused the public to be told that Comey was sacked for mishandling the Hillary Clinton e-mails investigation. “The president has sent messages back and forth”. But, Trump’s lawyer said, all communication with Mueller have been strictly above board.

“We get along well with Bob Mueller; our communications have been constructive, ” he told USA Today. “But it is important that our communications remain confidential”.

In an interview with USA Today, Trump’s chief counsel John Dowd said he’s sent the messages on behalf of the president, who “appreciates” Mueller’s work.

Trump came under fire previously for a conversation with Comey in which he asked him to end his investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. In their talks, Comey claims Trump pushed him to pledge his loyalty and to drop parts of the Russian Federation investigation.

Mueller was appointed as special counsel to lead the Department of Justice investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 election days after Comey was removed from office. “My dealings with Bob Mueller have always been cordial, respectful – the way it should be”.