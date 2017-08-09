Trump Says US Will Meet North Korean Threats With ‘Fire And Fury’

Guam Governor Eddie Calvo downplayed North Korea’s threat to attack his Pacific island state but said the U.S. territory was “prepared for any eventuality” in a televised speech Wednesday as tensions escalate in the region.

The Nikkei slumped to its lowest close for nearly three months Wednesday, leading an Asia-wide sell-off sparked by President Donald Trump’s apocalyptic warning over North Korea’s weapons program.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “has been very threatening beyond a normal state, and as I said they will be met with fire and fury and frankly power, the likes of which this world has never seen before”, he said.

It wasn’t clear what threats Trump was referring to when he addressed reporters Tuesday.

North Korea, meanwhile, showed no immediate sign of dialing down its own bellicose rhetoric after Trump’s warning. It said the Defense Intelligence Agency analysis, completed last month, assessed North Korea has produced nuclear weapons for ballistic missile delivery, including by intercontinental missiles.

The US has concluded that the secretive nation has successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles, The Washington Post said in a report based on the USA intelligence community’s assessment.

In January, Trump tweeted: “North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S. It won’t happen!”

“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States”, Trump said from the clubhouse at his golf course in Bedminster, N.J.

Republican U.S. Senator John McCain said Trump should tread cautiously when issuing threats unless he is prepared to act.

Seoul’s finance minister sought to soothe market jitters, saying the government is keeping close tabs on the local financial market following the latest North Korean provocations.

Asian markets have generally proved resilient to the heightened tensions between the USA and North Korea in recent months.

Abraham Denmark, a former deputy assistant secretary of Defense for East Asia, said the mixed messages coming from the Trump administration were problematic because they could create confusion for both allies and adversaries. North Korea began producing fissile material for bombs in the 1990s and conducted its first nuclear test explosion in 2006. On Sunday, for instance, Pyongyang’s state-run KCNA news agency warned the United States against “believing that its land is safe across the ocean” with North Korea’s steady missile advances.

The language was similar to the bombastic, colourful diatribes North Korea unleashes against enemies such as South Korea, which it habitually threatens to turn into a “sea of flames” with its missiles.

However, its most recent statements suggest that North Korea is taking a more aggressive stance – suggesting that it might attack before the USA has a chance to strike.

Trump’s “fire and fury” statement also provoked a strong reaction on Tuesday.

United States equities had been on track for a 10th-straight record session Tuesday and the dollar was initially up after the JOLTS survey showed job openings hit a record in the U.S. last month.

According to CNN, North Korea’s retaliative statements branched from an incident where the USA sent two B-1 bombers to the Korean peninsula.

That compares to 64 missile tests over the eight years of President Barack Obama’s time in the White House. Residents do not pay USA income taxes or vote in the general election for U.S. president. Its recent tests of intercontinental missiles appear, after years of North Korean efforts, to have finally put the U.S.in range.