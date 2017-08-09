Trump Should Go to Congress to Quell Sanctuary City Defiance

Emanuel said on Sunday that the lawsuit would prevent the administration from setting a precedent that could be used to target other funding.

Emanuel defended the lawsuit Monday, telling CNN the Justice Department’s requirements on sanctuary cities “undermines our actual safety agenda”.

The lawsuit is the first to challenge the Justice Department over the Byrne program but is not the first legal attack on the administration’s sanctuary city policies.

“This administration is committed to the rule of law and to enforcing the laws established by Congress”.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ directive to cut law enforcement funding for Chicago and other sanctuary cities for not complying with an order to work with immigration authorities will compromise public safety, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles (CHIRLA) spokesperson Jorge-Mario Cabrera told Sputnik.

Chicago and its high murder rate have been frequently criticized by Trump, and cracking down on illegal immigration was a theme of his 2016 presidential campaign.

New state laws. Texas is gearing up for the September 1 implementation of a new state law requiring cities to cooperate with requests from federal immigration officials. Sanctuary cities are characterized by their refusal to abide by requests by ICE to hold a jailed inmates suspected of being in the country illegally, or at least to notify local ICE officials that the inmate is about to be released. Chicago is expected to receive US$3.2 million this year for purchasing equipment.

Sanctuary cities are jurisdictions that resist federal immigration regulations in order to protect otherwise law-abiding unauthorized residents in the U.S. These municipalities typically allow such individuals to utilize city services and often restrict local officers’ ability to target people due to their immigration status or send that data to federal agents in the course of an arrest. “And as those decades of experience show, that kind of trust, once lost, is lost forever”.

When asked for comment about the lawsuit Monday, the Department of Justice spokesman directed The Associated Press to Sessions’ previous comments, including those saying sanctuary cities threaten safety.

“Chicago is moving forward on the road to reforming its police department and improving its community policing efforts, however, we will also not sit idly and allow the erosion of our values and principles to comply with the unlawful and unconstitutional demands from the Trump Justice Department”, Chicago Department of Law spokesman Bill MCCaffrey said in a statement.

Sessions struck back, declaring that, “No amount of federal taxpayer dollars will help a city that refuses to help its own residents”. “But the irony is hard not to notice, particularly when the mayor now is fighting tooth and nail to avoid oversight of the police department”, Craig Futterman, a University of Chicago law professor, said to NBC news. Chicago has adopted sanctuary policies since 1985 and successive city councils have confirmed or expanded the protections.