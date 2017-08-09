Trump threatens ‘fire and fury’ against North Korea

Germany on Wednesday urged North Korea and the United States to show “restraint” after apocalyptic threats from President Donald Trump and Pyongyang in their mounting war of words.

The Strategic Force of the Korean People’s Army said it is “carefully examining the operational plan for making an enveloping fire at the areas around Guam with medium-to-long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12”, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

It all unfolded following reports that North Korea had crossed a key threshold in becoming a full-fledged nuclear power – with an alleged new ability to mount a miniaturized nuclear warhead atop a long-range missile. But the new assessments from Japan and the US suggest that doubts over the North’s abilities are receding.

Trump issued the warning during a briefing on opioid addiction at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

“North Korea had best not make any more threats to the United States”, said a stern-looking Trump, seated with his arms crossed and with his wife beside him.

“He has been very threatening – beyond a normal statement“, Mr. Trump said of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Some noticed Trump had been casually repeating a similar turn of phrase all day. “They will be met with fire and fury”. On his southern border plan, Trump said: “The likes of which this country certainly has never seen”. The measures would block about $1 billion – or about one-third from North Korean exports.

A Japanese defense paper and a US media report Tuesday said North Korea may have successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles.

Next it will use them as a bargaining chip, he predicted.

Now that Trump has stepped up his war of words with North Korea, a former intel chief, and several USA senators, have warned the POTUS against stoking the tensions.

“Americans should sleep well at night”, Tillerson said. A CBS poll Tuesday revealed not too many US citizens are confident about the way he is handling Pyongyang. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence also wouldn’t discuss the report. “These statements risk making a risky situation into a full-blown crisis”. “It antagonizes everyone while accomplishing nothing”.

The comments also came at a time when the President is undergoing a crisis of the kind of credibility commanders-in-chief need during a major national security crisis.

US defense officials have said there are few good military options to deal with North Korea. And it is effective. “They start when aggressors believe the cost of violence is affordable”.

North Korea also said, in another statement that came from a different military spokesman, that it could carry out a pre-emptive operation at signs of USA provocation, Reuters reported.

Separately, Japan’s defense ministry assessed in a report Tuesday that it is possible that North Korea has achieved the miniaturization of nuclear weapons and has developed nuclear warheads.

He is responding to Trump’s warning that North Korea could face “fire and fury” if it threatens the United States after a new report said US intelligence officials believe Pyongyang has successfully produced a nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles.

That came a day after China and Russian Federation joined with the United States in a unanimous U.N. Security Council vote approving the toughest economic sanctions yet against the increasingly isolated regime.

“After many years of failure, countries are coming together to finally address the dangers posed by North Korea”.

The Post story, citing unnamed USA intelligence officials, went further.