Trump threatens North Korea with ‘fire, fury’

Earlier this week, two B-1B Lancers flew over Korea again in a joint training with South Korean fighter jets.

President Trump addressed the ongoing crisis between the USA and North Korea at a briefing on opioids in New Jersey on Tuesday, issuing a stern warning to the regime for its continued provocations.

The remote island of Guam – a 210-square-mile dot in the Pacific – is a key United States military outpost and home to some 6,000 USA troops spread across facilities including the sprawling Anderson Air Force Base, as well as Naval Base Guam.

The U.S. calculated last month that up to 60 nuclear weapons are now controlled by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., said the news Tuesday “increases the urgency of the time sensitivity” of USA efforts to address North Korea’s nuclear threat.

“The North Korea issue has been ongoing for a few years, so I think investors seem not to be too bothered by this kind of development”, said Pu Yonghao, chief investment officer at asset management firm Fountainhead Partners in Hong Kong.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR fell to 2.254 percent from its U.S. close of 2.282 percent on Tuesday.

The UN recently approved further economic sanctions on North Korea, which Pyongyang said were a “violent violation of our sovereignty”, warning the USA would “pay a price”.

Donald Trump has made his strongest comments against North Korea yet.

The president’s extraordinary comments had already pushed USA stocks into negative territory on Tuesday afternoon.

The Washington Post, citing a us intelligence assessment, reported earlier in the day that the reclusive country successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit onto a missile.

“The situation is not going to become safer by threatening North Korea“, Jenny Town, the assistant director of the US-Korea Institute, tells me.

The U.S. military routinely discloses information about North Korea missile movements and launches.

Sen. Ben Cardin, R-Md., the Ranking Member on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, called the remarks “not helpful” and said the president “lacks the temperament and judgement to deal with the serious crisis the United States confronts”. It has long accused the United States and South Korea of escalating tensions by conducting military drills. USA gold futures fell 0.47 percent to $1,258.80 an ounce.Copper rose 0.78 percent to $6,464.00 a ton.

Elected officials in Guam are reassuring constituents that the US territory is safe following North Korea’s claim that it is examining its plan for “making an enveloping fire” around the strategically important Pacific island.

North Korea’s ICBM tests last month suggested it was making technical progress, Japan’s annual Defence White Paper warned.

North Korea has vowed that the new United Nations sanctions would not stop it from developing its nuclear arsenal, and that it would never negotiate it away. Previous administration comments have focused on finding non-military solutions.