Two men charged in rape, death of 11-year-old NY girl

The mother of an Otsego County girl who was allegedly raped and murdered by two men in their Norwich home says she “just wants to know why”.

The case of another suspect – Tobias Rundstrom-Wooding – has been waived to a grand jury.

On Sunday, July 30th when authorities responded to call saying the girl was in cardiac arrest.

This undated photo provided by the New York State Police shows James Brower who was arrested in connection with the death of an 11-year-old girl, Jacelyn O’Connor, at his rural upstate New York home.

New York State Police have now arrested 34-year-old Tobias Rundstrom-Wooding of Norwich for the young girl’s death. When they arrived, they found the girl already dead.

O’Connor is reportedly connected to Brower. Jacelyn O’Conner was the half-sister to his sons, and at the time of her death, was staying in his home for an extended period of time for a visit (which she had done several times previously).

Per an autopsy report, it was found out that O’Connor suffered from asphyxiation from the smothering. The school officials said that they are very saddened by the loss, which has been a tragedy that is hard to comprehend for all of them. Counselors were also present at the school to support the students and families affected by the child’s death.