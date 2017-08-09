Two Out Of Four Newly Discovered Planets Are Inhabitable

In the search for potentially habitable Earth-like exoplanets, those found orbiting Sun-like stars are good candidates.

The team of researchers built on research they had done in 2013 and detected the planets by examining the wobbles of the sun-like star, tau Ceti, that the planets orbit.

A new study by an worldwide team of astronomers, led by the University of Hertfordshire, reveals that tau Ceti, the nearest Sun-like star (about 12 light years away from the Sun), has four Earth-sized planets orbiting it – two of which could be habitable. “Our detection of such weak wobbles is a milestone in the search for [Earth-like exoplanets] and the understanding of the Earth’s habitability through comparison with these”. Tau Ceti, a favourite destination of science fiction writers, is very similar to the sun both in size and brightness. “We are slowly learning to tell the difference between wobbles caused by planets and those caused by stellar active surface”. They came up with an ingenious way of telling the difference between signals caused by planets and those caused by a star’s activity.

However, the researchers say the improved sensitivity of their observation techniques using the ESO’s HARPS spectrograph and the Keck-HIRES in Hawaii is allowing them to better their chances of finding planets that will be habitable. A habitable zone planet could have oceans, lakes and rivers. Numerous other “potentially habitable” exoplanets discovered to date orbit dim red dwarf stars, which, for a variety of reasons, could prove hostile to life. The team working on the study is made up of an global group of astronomers who worked together to determine that two of the four planets are candidates for habitable worlds.

Like the sun, it has a “habitable zone”, a narrow region around it where conditions are favourable for Earth-like life. Two of those planets, tau Ceti g and h, are newly described, whereas tau Ceti e and f are the same ones described previously, but now with lower mass estimates (a minimum mass of 3.9 Earths for each). Space.com noted that a large debris disk much like our own Kuiper Belt surrounds Tau Ceti, which in the absence of a large Jupiter-like planet to absorb projectiles, may be constantly bombarding its planets with comets and meteors. And, as before, the claim that tau Ceti e and f might reside in the habitable zone is already being contested.

Most importantly, as Feng explained via an email exchange shared with Gizmodo, the research pushes the limits of the sorts of planets we can detect with the radial velocity method, boosting our prospects of discovering truly Earth-sized, rocky worlds in the future.