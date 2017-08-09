U.S. says two Cuban diplomats expelled after ‘incidents’ in Havana

Through the decades, even when the United States and Cuba did not have formal diplomatic relations, Cuban intelligence agencies specialized in surveilling Americans stationed on, or visiting, the island.

Despite ostensibly improved ties between the USA and Cuban governments, the State Department on Wednesday confirmed it had expelled two Cuban diplomats from Washington because of an “incident” in Havana that harmed US personnel there.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert has not elaborated on the nature of the reported incidents or the symptoms, except to say that they were not life threatening and that the matter is under investigation.

While the State Department has refused to publicly give details of the reported incidents, USA officials speaking on condition of anonymity told AP that the symptoms that U.S. embassy staffers in Cuba reported included loss of hearing.

“The safety and security of American citizens at home and overseas is our top priority”.

“It’s caused a variety of physical symptoms in these American citizens who work for the US government”.

“We take this situation very seriously”, she added.

“The Department has reminded the Cuban government of its obligations under the Vienna Convention to protect our diplomats“, Nauert said at the briefing on Wednesday. “Initially when they started reporting what I will just call symptoms, it took time to figure out what it was and this is still ongoing”. So we’re monitoring it. “Some of our people have had the option of leaving Cuba for medical reasons”.

The unexplained symptoms ultimately led the US officials to leave Cuba.

But the rapprochement was partially rolled back by Obama's successor Donald Trump who in June announced tightened rules for Americans traveling to Cuba, banned ties with a military-run tourism firm and reaffirmed the existing U.S. trade embargo.

Last year, President Obama traveled to Cuba, looking to warm the long-frozen relations with the Communist-run island.

In June, Trump announced that he was “canceling the last administration’s completely one-sided deal with Cuba”.