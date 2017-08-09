UCLA’s Josh Rosen says college football and school ‘don’t go together’

“Then there’s the other side that says raise the SAT eligibility requirements”, Rosen said.

Rosen has a chance to become one of the top quarterbacks taken in the 2018 NFL Draft, if not the top guy off the board completely. Coming off a shoulder injury that he spent the better part of a year ago rehabbing, the junior out of Manhattan Beach, Calif. spoke at length about the grueling world of Division I football and college athletics.

Whether you agree with him or not, Rosen is bringing to light uncomfortable truths about football, but do not get him wrong, he loves the game of college football (as he stated several times throughout the Q&A)… he just wants to make it better. “I’ve missed it”, Rosen said. They just don’t. Trying to do both is like trying to do two full-time jobs.

He added: “Human beings don’t belong in school with our schedules”.

With the focus of keeping players eligible and keeping them on the field, Rosen feels that universities aren’t doing enough to help students succeed in the classroom.

Rosen was the first Bruins quarterback to start as a true freshman.

Rosen was referenced by the reporter that former Clemson teammates Deshaun Watson and Artavis Scott both graduated in three years and still made it to the NFL.

If a player like Rosen does speak his mind, his words can be taken out of context and used against him. In the interview, Rosen delved into the difficulties of trying to be a serious student while also trying to excel at a top college football program. There’s so much money being made in this sport.

Needless to say, Rosen has his work cut out for him to realize his dream of playing 15 years at the National Football League level. “I want to own the world”.

“I think it’s unfortunate that any player doesn’t realize the megaphone that they have”, Shaw said.

“I don’t know why [scouts] say things like that. We still have a long ways to go and a lot of work to do, but they are playing with a lot of want to and care factor throughout camp and have handled camp very well throughout this point”. School and football each absorb dozens of hours per week, and that doesn’t account at all for family and social lives. I want to be great. Tom Brady might be able to play three or four more years. “I love school, but it’s hard”. “I can’t wait to play this season”. That’s ridiculous to even think about, and that’s the bar.

College football players, like most student-athletes these days, are held to ridiculous standards with counterintuitive demands and can’t-win expectations.

Some people have pulled out the Alabama portion of that quote and interpreted it as Rosen saying, more or less, “Look at these dumb Bama kids”.