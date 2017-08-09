UK Government Asks Watchdog to Look Into Fox’s Bid for Sky

The Government has asked for more advice from OFCOM on 21st Century Fox’s £11.7bn bid for Sky in the light of “new evidence and comments”.

In her last public statement Bradley said she was minded to refer the elements of the deal concerning media plurality to British competition authorities, but not further scrutinize whether the Murdoch family are “fit and proper” owners of the proposed combined Fox and Sky business.

“After assessing the large number of representations made in relation to the Secretary of State’s referral decision, a number of these raise new evidence and/or comment on the Ofcom assessment”, it said.

It said it wanted some clarification following a number of representations that has been made to it about Ofcom’s finding in favor of the deal.

The “new evidence and comments” are said to call into question Fox’s adherence to broadcasting standards after Fox News was accused of collaborating with the White House to publish a story to detract from coverage of the Russian Federation collusion issue.

Subsequently a cross-party group of MPs including former Labour leader Ed Miliband, Lib Dem leader Vince Cable and the conservative Ken Clarke have accused Fox News of a “brazen disregard for the ethics of journalism”.

The upshot of this latest intervention is that the government is now nearly certain not to make its final decision on whether to refer the takeover to the CMS until after parliament’s summer recess in September. The media plurality probe is expected to take about six months to complete.

News Corp subsequently demerged into two businesses: News Corp and 21st Century Fox, whose only United Kingdom asset is now its existing share of Sky. Rod Wheeler, a private investigator hired by a leading supporter of President Trump to investigate the case, is suing the channel after alleging it published false quotes attributed to him.