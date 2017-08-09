United States dollar mixed after jobs data

The dollar index.DXY, which tracks the greenback against six major rival currencies, was up 0.21 percent to 93.632, after rising as high as 93.876.

Material stats out of the U.S today is limited to June’s JOLTs job openings, which will provide some direction for the Dollar, but with the numbers dated and July’s nonfarm payrolls having already come in ahead of expectations, it’s hard to see the Dollar finding any major upside, leaving the Dollar in the hands of the less influential Redbook, with concerns over consumer consumption bringing the Redbook into the market’s radar.

“Recent inflation data have surprised to the downside and call into question the idea that US inflation is reliably returning toward target”, Bloomberg reports, citing the text of Bullard’s prepared remarks.

“Friday’s strong United States jobs data has given the dollar bears something to think about but we would have to see whether this trend can be sustained before we see large short dollar position unwinding”, said Kathleen Brooks, research director at City Index in London.

“The only thing holding the dollar back from seeing further gains are yields”, she said.

The Federal Reserve can leave interest rates where they are for now because inflation is not likely to rise much even if the USA job market continues to improve, Reuters reports, citing St. Louis Fed President James Bullard.

The greenback reacted little to comments on Monday from St Louis Fed President James Bullard and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari.

Friday’s strong employment data helped the dollar snap out of its funk which has seen it fall more than 8.5 percent so far this year.

USA producer prices for July due on Thursday and consumer price index figures on Friday should confirm whether the labour market strength is spilling over into inflation.

Investors have also kept an eye on speeches of Federal Reserve officials, looking for clues of the next interest rate hike timetable.

The Canadian dollar steadied against its USA counterpart, holding near a three-week low set the day before, as oil prices fell and data showed slower Chinese and German trade growth.