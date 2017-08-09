United States interest rates should be left on hold, says top Fed official

The yellow metal kept cutting losses following a slump on Friday on the back of strong US nonfarm payrolls data suggesting the USA economy could survive further rate hikes, while St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said that low-interest rates are “likely to remain appropriate” over the near term.

“The current level of the policy rate is likely to remain appropriate over the near term”, Bullard told the America’s Cotton Marketing Cooperatives 2017 Conference in Nashville, Tennessee.

Currently, gold futures for December delivery on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 0.15 percent to $1,266.55 a troy ounce.

Gold is sensitive to moves in USA rates, which boost the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as bullion.

In June, Bullard predicted there would be no additional Fed hikes through the end of 2019, a view which finds support in the persistently low growth of the US economy.

While the dollar surged in the wake of the jobs data on Friday, both Asian and European trading was marked with a bit more scepticism on the greenback’s outlook with investors preferring to buy other majors like the euro on dips.

USA producer prices for July due on Thursday and consumer price index figures on Friday will give investors a clue about the extent to which the strengthening labour market is spilling over into inflation.

Investors have also kept an eye on speeches of Federal Reserve officials, looking for clues of the next interest rate hike timetable.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was 0.1 percent lower at 93.40 having climbed 0.75 percent on Friday.

The greenback added to losses against the yen after U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned North Korea it would be met with “fire and fury” if it threatens the United States.

At the time of the report, the Euro was up 0.10% at $1.18073, with the pound up just 0.03% at $1.30383, with the Dollar likely to find some support ahead of today stats, current levels drawing in a few bulls, though it does seem hard to expect any material upside for the Dollar.