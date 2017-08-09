US airlines bumping passengers at lower rate

It’s only been three months since the nation watched a viral video of 69-year-old Dao bleeding from his head after police violently dragged him off aUnited Airlines flight to make room for crew members.

According to a report released yesterday by the Department of Transportation, for the first six months of 2017, the 12 biggest United States airlines reported an involuntary denied boarding, or bumping, rate of 0.52 per 10,000 passengers.

The rate drop comes after several highly publicized airline scandals. The incident caused a PR fiasco for United and made other airlines review their policies for involuntary bumping or denied boarding. The rate goes even lower for this year’s second quarter:.44 per 10,000 passengers. The incident also prompted urgent calls for airliners to improve treatment for passengers.

Congress held hearings about the incident and threatened legislation.

The passenger later reached an undisclosed settlement with the carrier.

The transportation report also looked at things like on-time performance, cancellation and other incidents. That was down from 79.1% in May and 78% in June 2016.

The June rate of 2.65 mishandled bags was worse than 2.32 in May, but better than 2.82 for the same month a year earlier. Vox’s Matthew Yglesias wrote an explainer in April about why flying is so miserable, attributing many of these woes to business model flaws for the airline industry, with very high costs to buy, fly, and maintain an aircraft.

The DOT since has launched a website where travelers can report issues including tarmac and flight delays, and discrimination. Spirit had the largest rate of canceled flights, at 4.1 percent, and Delta had the lowest, at 0.1 percent.

The department is investigating six tarmac delays of at least three hours for domestic flights and two for delays of at least four hours for global flights, which can bring fines against an airline.

Incidents involving animals: In June, there were three incidents involving the death, injury or loss of an animal while traveling by air, down from the six reports filed in June of past year, but up from the one report filed in May.

Cancellations averaged 1.1% of domestic flights in June, which was more than the 0.8% rate in May and the 1% rate for the same month a year earlier. The 9,026 complaints during the first six months of the year was up 7.8% from the 8,375 during the same period a year earlier.