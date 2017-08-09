US Already Feeling Consequences Of Global Warming, Draft Report Finds

“Extreme temperatures in the contiguous United States are projected to increase even more than average temperatures“.

Notwithstanding the Times’ alarmist headline suggesting “drastic” climate impacts on the US, a glance through the 545-page report finds that it is essentially an aggregation of climate change studies that support the scientific consensus that man-made global warming is occurring. That review is scheduled to end this month.

“This one was made widely available for public review”, MacCracken said.

The National Climate Assessment, required every four years by Congress, breaks down the observed climate changes to date, as well as the predicted climate risks both by region and economic sector for the US. It lists more than 40 lead or contributing authors, including personnel from federal agencies such as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and NASA, as well as universities that include Pennsylvania State University and Rutgers University. Information in the report is gathered by scientists from 13 different federal agencies, who base their findings on thousands of scientific studies. “We continue to discuss the best path forward for an honest, open dialogue in regard to climate science”, Liz Bowman, an EPA spokesperson, told ABC News. And the lack of comment from officials here and from those at some of the relevant federal agencies about this report’s startling conclusions suggest not just skepticism but, at least initially, a lack of curiosity. Sea level rise is a major coming concern for coastal areas as the surface, air and ground temperatures in Alaska and the Arctic are rising twice as quickly as the global average.

Average rainfall every year across the USA has increased by 4 percent since the start of the 20th century, the Times reported.

It also makes clear that the United States is all but certain to see higher “relative sea level” [RSL] rise than the global average:”For nearly all future GMSL rise scenarios, RSL rise is likely to be greater than the global average in the U.S. Northeast and the western Gulf of Mexico”, and “for high GMSL rise scenarios, RSL rise is likely to be higher than the global average along all U.S. coastlines outside Alaska”. According to the document, U.S. citizens are now feeling the effects of climate change, a phenomenon questioned or minimized by the president himself and members of his cabinet. In the US, the report says the largest temperature increases have taken place in the West. The western United States has seen its temperature rise more than much of the Eastern Seaboard.

If human activity does not change dramatically, the study predicts increases of 5.0-7.5 degrees Fahrenheit by the late 21st century.

Even if humans stop spewing heat-trapping gases today, the world will warm another half a degree over today’s temperatures (0.3 degrees Celsius), the report said, citing high confidence in those calculations.

The introduction of the newer draft also gives more detail about extreme weather events related to climate. But a warmer climate also means water will evaporate more quickly. Global Change Research Program Climate Science Special Report has been leaked to The New York Times.

The report was no doubt leaked by someone with an agenda, and I don’t blame anyone in the Trump administration who thinks a shadow science group of Obama leftovers is trying to thwart what it perceives as the president’s climate and energy policies.

Trump sent official notice of the USA intention to withdraw late last week.

Professor Hayhoe works at Texas Tech who leads the school’s Climate Science Center.

“The basic principles of how carbon dioxide traps heat, we’ve known since the 19th century”, Kopp said.