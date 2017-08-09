Us already feeling effects of climate change

It is the latest example of collisions between Trump’s environmental policies and the facts presented by his government’s experts.

According to the New York Times, a draft report prepared by 13 federal agencies of the U.S. have revealed that Americans are already feeling the impact of climate change.

That statement is directly at odds with statements from Trump and key Cabinet members.

“As I said, they will be met with fire, fury and frankly, power – the likes of which the world has never seen before”, Mr. Trump told reporters during a photo op at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf course.

Science reports are their own kind of art form, with subtle ways of underscoring or clarifying data and politically risky information (the early IPCC reports were masterpieces of not-always-deliberate scientific obfuscation). The accord has been signed by more than 190 countries and ratified by 159.

An early version of the report, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, was distributed widely in December for review by leading scientists.

While the leak ensured that anyone can read the full report, the Washington Post reports that scientists are looking at this as a test case to see how the Trump administration will handle scientific evidence that challenges its claims.

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna would not comment on the US report. The current draft, targeted for release later this year, largely builds on the conclusions of the 2014 assessment released under the Obama administration.

The National Academy of Sciences releases a similar assessment every four years and has already approved the final draft, according to the Times. “Without major reductions in these emissions, the increase in annual average global temperatures relative to pre-industrial times could reach 9 degrees Fahrenheit or more by the end of this century”.

And depending on how the USA and world choose to address future carbon emissions, average annual temperatures may increase by anywhere from 5 to 7 degrees Fahrenheit over the US -making today’s record-setting years the future’s everyday. After all, at the rate land and sea ice is melting in the Arctic, sea levels are bound to rise and threaten America’s coastal communities.

The Times reported that according to the draft, the United States’ average temperature has been rising drastically since 1980, and the recent decades have marked the warmest temperatures recorded in the past 1,500 years.

The authors wrote that even if the world stopped emitting gases today, we could expect at least an additional.3 degrees C of warming. Scientists, such as Stanford University’s Chris Field, say that even a few tenths of a degree of warming can have dramatic impacts on human civilization and the natural environment.

US President Donald Trump’s administration has given him a draft of a report that incontrovertibly links human activity to climate change and warns of significant warming if nothing is done. Temperatures have increased much faster in the western part of the United States than in the South.