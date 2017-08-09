US District judge throws out Houston Nutt’s lawsuit vs. Ole Miss

Houston Nutt’s attorney has offered to settle the former coach’s federal lawsuit against Ole Miss if the university apologizes for making inaccurate statements about him to the media and donates $500,000 to establish a state commission on sports ethics, sources with knowledge of the case told ESPN on Monday morning.

Biggers Jr. granted a motion by the university, its athletic foundation, and the state’s Board of Trustees to dismiss the former football coach’s breach of contract claim due to a lack of jurisdiction.

In his ruling, U.S. District Judge Neal B. Biggers Jr., wrote: “Defendants argue that jurisdiction is lacking because both the University of MS and the Board of Trustees for Institutions of Higher Learning are arms of the state of MS and, consequently, are not “citizens” of any state for purposes of diversity jurisdiction”.

The judge ruled that the federal court “lacks jurisdiction” to hear the case, and dismissing it “without prejudice” means that Nutt and his attorneys can re-file the case in the appropriate jurisdiction.

Nutt filed the federal lawsuit back on July 12th.

However, Morales reported Tuesday that the sides could not agree to terms on a settlement since the school maintained the suit should have been dismissed.

“Ole Miss was contractually prohibited from making any statement whatsoever, truthful or not, that may damage or harm Coach Nutt’s reputation”, the lawsuit says.

MS will appear in front of the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions on September 11 in Covington, Kentucky. Freeze resigned July 21 after phone records turned over to Nutt’s lawyers showed that he had placed at least one call to an escort service.