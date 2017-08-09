US ITC will investigate Apple over Qualcomm’s patent infringement claim

The U.S. Trade Commission issued a statement on Tuesday that it will investigate Qualcomm Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:QCOM) claims against Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) for patent infringement.

The commission said in a press release that it has made a decision to look into Qualcomm’s allegations that Apple has wrongly imported devices that infringe Qualcomm’s own patents.

According to the ITC, it received a complaint from Qualcomm on July 7; following a vote, the commission chose to proceed with a probe into the matter, saying it will have its results ‘at the earliest practicable time.’ It notes that the commission hasn’t yet made any determinations about the case’s merit.

Specifically, the federal agency will probe whether the importation of the iPhone 7, along with various device components like baseband processor modems, violates the Tariff Act of 1930. The ALJ will make an initial determination as to whether there is a violation of section 337; that initial determination is subject to review by the Commission. However, the commission did not say if it was acting on that request, only that it had received it.

America’s worldwide trade watchdog is officially probing Apple over claims its iPhones and iPads infringe technology patents.

The admission of an investigation from USITC is still good news for Qualcomm which has been suffering as the legal spat with Apple dramatically affects its bottom line.

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) said today it voted to look into allegations levied against the tech giant made in a complaint by Qualcomm. Apple pointed to Chief Executive Tim Cook’s earlier comments that Qualcomm had not yet offered it “fair and reasonable” licensing terms for Qualcomm’s technology. Apple will withhold future royalty payments until the dispute is settled, which forced Qualcomm to cut its revenue forecast for the third quarter.