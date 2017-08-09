USA job openings surged to record high 6.2M in June

The Labor Department reported on Tuesday that openings vaulted to 6.16 million (https://www.bls.gov/news.release/jolts.nr0.htm) from 5.7 million in May.

While each monthly Labor Department reading on private sector payrolls gives a live snapshot of the U.S.jobs market, a more obscure report from the Labor Department actually shows just how much hiring and opportunities are out there for workers at any given time. A separate report from the National Federation of Independent Business (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/small-business-sentiment-rises-in-july-after-five-month-rut-nfib-2017-08-08) also reported growing job openings. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari told business leaders Monday. If so, the proof for me is you are raising wages. “If you are not raising wages, then it just sounds like whining”.

In the past 12 months alone, the US economy created 2.3 million jobs, according to the report.

According to the report, the areas of the USA where job openings increased the most were in the Midwestern and Western regions. In terms of hiring, the Northeast decreased and the other regions stayed the same. The hiring rate was unchanged at 3.7 percent.

Over the 12 months ending in June, the number of hires totaled 63.4 million – while the total number of separations was 61.1 million. For every 10,000 people in the workforce, only 66 claimed new unemployment benefits in July.