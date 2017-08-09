Usher remains silent on herpes claims, ‘plans to sue for defamation’

According to court documents filed at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday morning, New York Marine and General Insurance Company stated they shouldn’t be under any obligation to help Usher with his current herpes-related lawsuits, nor any future similar lawsuits.

On July 19, Radar Online published a “bombshell lawsuit” that revealed Usher spread Herpes to an ex lover. The insurer also claims that he had concealed from the company a prior lawsuit in 2012 for $1.1 million that dealt with the same issue.

Finally, the reaction the world has been waiting for: Usher reportedly doesn’t have herpes!

It is reported that a source close to the singer also said Usher did not pay his former babysitter and celebrity stylist, Maya Fox-Davis $1.1m as previously reported. Attorney Lisa Bloom is representing the three plaintiffs, who filed the suit in Los Angeles.

The source added that the court documents shown are not facts, but mere accusations.

Sandrarose.com reports the cheque Ms Fox-Davis received was from an accounting firm as payment for her babysitting services, not a settlement cheque from a law firm. According to them, it is fake because it doesn’t have a front page which should show the names of the plaintiff, the defendant, and the lawyers involved in the case.

But why can’t TMZ find the court documents?

So why didn’t Radar just publish the settlement check?

Our sources say Usher told them he may have pulled her up onstage. he doesn’t remember, but he absolutely didn’t hook up with her.

Usher, who is now in an Atlanta recording studio working on his next album, has not responded to the allegations.

Usher’s legal team is reportedly working on a defamation case against “everyone involved” in making the accusations against him.