Valve Announces Artifact Game with Three Somethings

At The Intertantional, the major Dota 2 esports tournament now taking place in Seattle all week, Valve took the time to announce a brand new game it has in the works for 2018 called Artifact. Not much is known about the game just yet, but a vague teaser debuted during the August 8 broadcast.

A vague description of Artifact from The International host Sean “Day9” Plott suggested that the one-on-one digital card-battling game involves building barracks and creeps, and that it features lanes.

Whether or not it will tie-in with DotA 2 remains to be seen, like how Blizzard likes to cross-promote its games, or how it plays for that matter. You may have already guessed it, but it’s another card game. Some strategies can push a single board, while others can just safely lean on all three (although I’m not sure whether the metagame will heavily favor one or the other.in practice).

That’s pretty much it for now, besides the fact that Artifact is due in 2018.

Valve unveiled the news at The International 7 with this bare-bones teaser.